Makinde dissolves Oyo Task Force on waste management

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

Ogunwuyi: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Waste Management Task Force with effect from today, May 25, 2023.

“The Task Force is by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government properties to the Transition and Inauguration Committee.”

ADVERTISEMENT