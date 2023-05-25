The sports category has moved to a new website.
Makinde dissolves Oyo Task Force on waste management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor appreciated the task force's tremendous contributions to the development of the state, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

Ogunwuyi: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Waste Management Task Force with effect from today, May 25, 2023.

“The Task Force is by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government properties to the Transition and Inauguration Committee.”

He said that the governor appreciated the task force tremendous contributions to the development of the state, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

News Agency Of Nigeria

