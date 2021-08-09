The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, said in a statement in Ibadan on Monday that beneficiaries were those in promotion arrears between 2017 and 2020.

According to Aderibigbe, the promotions take effect nominally from January of each year for each of those eligible officers, while the financial effective date of promotion shall start from August 1, 2021.

The statement recalled that Makinde had earlier granted the approval for the promotion of four consecutive promotion years in spite of the prevalent harsh economy of the state.

Consequent upon this, "The Civil Service Commission in collaboration with appropriate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government in the state meticulously processed the promotions to ensure due diligence.

"All the officers that have been duly promoted will begin to collect their letters of promotion without further delay," the statement said.

The commission's chairman, therefore, charged all civil/public servants in the state to reciprocate the governor's kind gesture by rededicating themselves through improved service delivery in the state.