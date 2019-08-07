Governor Seyi Makinde, has approved the sum of N500,000 as bursary to each of the 120 Oyo State indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

Makinde, who received a delegation of the Law School students in his office on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, charged them to persevere in the face of challenges.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that he was approving the sum of N60 million to cater for the 2019/2010 backlog session of Oyo State Indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

He said that his decision was aimed at assisting the students to achieve greatness and encourage the students.

It would be recalled that the last time Oyo indigenes in the Law School received a bursary of N100, 000 was in 2012, seven years ago.

While speaking to the students’ forum led by Olaniyi Ogunlade, Makinde urged them to ensure that they come back home to make contributions to Oyo State after their studies.

The Governor maintained that Oyo State has, by the gesture on the bursary award, made an investment on the Law School students and would love to make returns, advising them not to be carried away by the allure of Lagos and other cities.

He stated that as soon as the ongoing rail project is completed, it would become easy to work in Lagos and live in Ibadan and vice versa.

The Governor also charged the Law School students not to lose hope whatever the challenges they face, noting that “life is not just for those who work hard but those who persevere".

In his response, the leader of the delegate, Ogunlade, appreciated the Governor, promising that they would make the best result in the history of Oyo State students in the Law School.

He also made a promise that the beneficiaries of the bursary award would return to contribute their quota to the development of the State.