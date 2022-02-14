RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde approves Lekan Balogun’s appointment as new Olubadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Sen. Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Makinde approves Lekan Balogun’s appointment as new Olubadan. [Punch]
This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Monday in Ibadan.

According to the statement, the approval is sequel to the recommendation by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor.

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly-confirmed Olubadan a successful reign, blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

Similarly, the governor has approved the revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which regulates the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool.

The statement indicated that Makinde made the revocation order on Feb.11, in line with the powers conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It also indicated that the order was owing to the judgments of Oyo State High Court on Feb. 1 and Feb. 10 as well as Sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000.

“The four separate laws/White Papers approved for revocation were made public by the immediate past administration between 2017 and 2018,” the statement said.

It listed the laws/white papers to include: the amended declaration regulating the selection to the Olubadan chieftaincy stool, published in August 2017 and the implementation of the White Paper on review of the existing Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Others are: the other chieftaincies in Ibadan, published in August 2017; the approval of appointment of beaded crowns for the Olubadan-in-Council, published in March 2018 and the appointment of beaded crowns and coronet- wearing obas, published in March 2018.

