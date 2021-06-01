Makinde announces 25% fee reduction for LAUTECH

Makinde made the announcement on Tuesday during a brief interaction with the students at the school auditorium in Ogbomosho.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that hitherto, students of Oyo state origin paid N140,000 while non-indigenes paid N170, 000.

Makinde, while making the announcement, said the 25 per cent reduction cut across board.

He asserted that though LAUTECH tuition fees was the lowest among state-owned universities in the country, "but I have approved your demand on the tuition fees reduction".

The governor further promised to prioritise needs of the institution to enhance smooth academic programme in the school, saying that "never again will a four-year programme turn to eight-year programme in the school".

He explained that his administration awarded and completed the Under-G road at the 2nd Gate of the institution to curb unpleasant incidents happening on the expressway at the school's main gate.

He urged the students to be dedicated to their studies and shun vices capable of sabotaging government's efforts to make the school soar.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the LAUTECH Students Union, Mr Olabisi Olamide, lauded Makinde for his passion for the institution, saying his uncommon love for the school prompted his efforts and subsequent sole ownership of the institution by Oyo State.

Olamide requested the governor to reduce the school tuition fees and called for introduction of more courses in the school academic programme "now that the school has been converted to conventional university".

Meanwhile, Makinde had said that his administration would construct a flyover in Ogbomosho before the end of his tenure in 2023.

The governor gave the hint when inaugurating High Dependency Unit at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho.

He said the construction of the flyover would ease traffic jam that characterised the city centre.

He maintained that his administration would keep all promises made to the people of the state, "not only in health care sector but in every sector".

He further stressed that his administration would be remembered for putting in place effective primary health care delivery in each of the 351 wards in the state.