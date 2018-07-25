Pulse.ng logo
Make other seaports functional, Ambode urges FG

Akinwunmi Ambode Make other seaports functional, Lagos state governor urges FG

  Published: , Refreshed:
Land Use Charge: Lagos Govt extends period for discounted payment play

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

(Naijaloaded)

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional to decongest Apapa port and ease gridlock.

Ambode also said that whatever had led to continual use of trucks to lift fuel should be addressed immediately.

He made the plea at the 2018 Third Quarter Town Hall held at the Community Primary School, Iberekodo in Ibeju-lekki Local Council Development area of the state.

Ambode called for the reduction of the numbers of tank farms to prevent the perennial occurrence of traffic congestion in Apapa and its environs.

He said that the distribution of tank farms to other parts of the country was necessary as concentration of about 68 tank farms in one place was risky in the long run.

According to him, the problem in Apapa is that there are too many agencies and establishments disturbing the fundamentals within the axis, that every layer of government should collaborate to resolve the crisis.

As it is now, other seaports in Nigeria must begin to work immediately to decongest the gridlock in Lagos.

“It is pathetic that gridlock in the axis has become perennial in the state; it goes and comes.

“But the challenge is to give a permanent solution. It is a national issue and must be addressed as same immediately.

“Also, we do not need tank farms within Lagos metropolis anymore. There are 68 tank farms in Apapa alone; that is a serious danger waiting to happen.

“Beyond Apapa, they have approved tank farm in Ijegun axis and that is where we have huge population.

“We need to distribute tank farm establishment to other parts of the state. This is what we believe should be done at this moment to free Lagos roads,” Ambode said.

The governor, however, restated his resolve to grow the gross domestic product of the state to improve the standard of living of the residents.

He said the all inclusive governance policy of his administration was yielding results, adding that all efforts to put Lagos on a solid pedestal of growth and development were much on track.

On the achievements of his administration since the last Town Hall in April, Ambode said that lots of construction had been ongoing in the state to enhance infrastructure development of the state.

He, however, urged Lagos residents to be tolerant with ongoing reforms in the state, noting that it was in the best interest of all.

On his projections, Ambode promised that the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road would be completed by December.

He also promised that the network of 27 roads in Ojokoro area of the state would be inaugurated in the next four weeks.

The governor promised the completion of the Ayinke House at the Lagos State University Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, by the end of the fourth quarter.

Responding to a request during questions and answers session, Ambode granted immediate employment to a physically challenged, Mr Michael Ogunyemi, a 2014 Computer Science graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Town Hall saw the governor attending to myriads of issues cutting across traffic, works and infrastructure, education, and empowerment.

