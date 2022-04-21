Make me President and bandits will run when they hear my name - Wike.

Wike said this during his consultation with the Taraba delegates of the PDP on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The governor vowed to make security his number one priority if he gets the top job, adding that no nation can attain development in an insecure environment, Daily Trust reported.

He also reiterated call for the introduction of state police as the only panacea to effectively curb insecurity.

Wike argued that local intelligence is a key component of security and such can only be achieved through state policing. He posits that both the state and federal police can coexist provided their jurisdictions are well spelt out to avoid a clash of interest.

The governor said, “The Federal Government, you cannot stop this insecurity if you don’t have state police. You must have state police, there is no two ways about it.

“Having a state police does not mean you will not have a federal police. All over the federal system, even councils have their own police so that you employ people who know the environment.

“You cannot take a stranger to go to Mambila, it will take him years to understand that place. You can’t take a stranger and go to Donga or Chanchangi. So, you need people who know the environment so they will be able to take care of the place.

“If federal offences are committed, the federal police should handle them. If they are state offences, the state police should handle. So one key thing to stop this insecurity in Nigeria is to have state police.”

Apart from tackling insecurity, Wike also promised that the PDP government under his watch will embark on building infrastructural projects and implement agricultural revolution to bring the economy out of the current doldrums.

He said: “The one problem that our PDP government (under me if elected) must solve is to bring down the level of insecurity in this country otherwise there is no way the economy can grow.

“When bandits hear my name they will run because I will take the war to them. I will be the Commander- in-Chief in action.

“I’ll be commanding in projects, in security, in agriculture and the economy together with the armed forces. I’ll be commanding every aspects of life that will make Nigerians happy. This is because I have the capacity to solve the problems of Nigeria.”

Wike is one of the contenders for the PDP presidential ticket alongside others like the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.