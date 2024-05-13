ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Major internet outages reported across East Africa

Adekunle Agbetiloye

On Sunday, a significant internet disruption was observed across East and South Africa due to a submarine cable cut.

Major internet outages reported across East Africa
Major internet outages reported across East Africa
  • On Sunday, a significant internet disruption was observed across East and South Africa due to a submarine cable cut.
  • Internet users in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda are experiencing poor connectivity.
  • In March, parts of West and Southern Africa also faced a similar outage.

Recommended articles

Internet users in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda are experiencing poor connectivity, with service providers across East Africa acknowledging the issue.

Industry expert Ben Roberts informed the BBC that the intermittent service was due to faults in the undersea cables connecting the region to the rest of the world via South Africa.

In March, parts of West and Southern Africa also faced a similar outage which affected countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso. The widespread internet outages were attributed to damages sustained by the MainOne and ACE sea cables.

ADVERTISEMENT

DON'T MISS THIS: List of African countries facing internet outages and their severity

Cloudflare Radar, an internet connectivity monitoring service, reported that Tanzania was one of the worst-affected countries, with traffic dropping to 30% of expected levels.

Different service providers have been communicating with their customers regarding the ongoing issues.

Safaricom, a service provider in Kenya stated "Our sincere apologies for the experience. We are looking into the issue for resolution as soon as possible. Kindly bear with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Ugandan has said it was aware of the "intermittent internet service". And MTN Rwanda said there was "an issue of degradation of international links".

DON'T MISS THIS: 5 African countries with the costliest internet shutdown last year

According to Cloudflare Radar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar have also experienced the effects of these ongoing issues.

One cable that runs alongside the coast of East Africa, known as Eassy, had reportedly been cut some 45km (28 miles) north of the South African port city of Durban.

Roberts dismissed the notion of sabotage and instead attributed it to an unfortunate coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the disruptions, alternative cables linking East Africa to Europe remain operational. Over time, as data is re-routed through these alternative pathways, service should gradually improve.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

NNPC announces discovery of new oil flow in Akwa Ibom

NNPC announces discovery of new oil flow in Akwa Ibom

FG establishes cultural academy for Nigerians to embrace its history

FG establishes cultural academy for Nigerians to embrace its history

Governor Diri says Shell is to blame for environmental damages in Bayelsa

Governor Diri says Shell is to blame for environmental damages in Bayelsa

JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

Group to Wike: Rivers people didn't make mistakes voting Fubara

Group to Wike: Rivers people didn't make mistakes voting Fubara

You can’t tell lawmakers where to sit — Falana faults Fubara’s executive order

You can’t tell lawmakers where to sit — Falana faults Fubara’s executive order

Major internet outages reported across East Africa

Major internet outages reported across East Africa

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80