Maj.- Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa, Director of Nigerian Army Legal Services, was formally elected new President of the prestigious African Military Law Forum (AMLF).

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Musa said that Shalangwa emerged winner in an election held earlier on Thursday, Sept. 12, in San Remo, Italy.

The army spokesman said that the seasoned Nigerian Army General is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, African Bar Association, International Bar Association and the AMLF respectively.

“He is a seasoned military legal adviser and has attended several seminars, workshops and conferences on different aspects of military and civil laws both in and outside Nigeria.

Director Nigerian Army Legal Services, Maj.-Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa [PM News]

“Among such international conferences and workshops included, Law of Armed Conflict in Spiez, Switzerland and Legal Aspects of Counter-Terrorism at the Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre, Accra, Ghana.

“He is also the Chairman, Armed Forces and Security Committee of the African Bar Association and has been a member, Board of Directors/Governing Council of many Nigerian Army Legal/Corporate entities,’’ Musa said.

NAN reports that the AMLF was sponsored by the United States Africa Command.

The forum is a veritable platform which gathered African military legal professionals annually to discuss international best practices when advising militaries.