Residents of Maiduguri in Borno state are not happy that they are getting constant power supply.

The residents say the constant power supply has led to them being charged outrageous amounts for electricity bill.

Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman, a resident who spoke on the matter said “YEDC should go back to the former supply system where electricity was supplied for 12 hours and not 24 hours recently being enjoyed. Suleiman described the stable power supply as a “wastage” because many consumers cannot use electricity during working hours. .

“I work from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. So I do not need any electricity until I get home. But in this case, whether you consume power or not, you will be billed to pay for it. I think this is not fair.”

According to Instablod9ja, some residents say the constant electricity supply is digging holes in their pockets, while others described it as a waste.

Speaking to newsmen, they also said that they are disturbed by the high amount that they are getting.

Instablod9ja also reports that “They alleged that YEDC jacked up their electricity bills by over 100 per cent for commercial and residential areas sequel to appreciable improvement in power supply in the metropolis.”

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) Maiduguri Business Manager, Alhaji Usman Wakta, said “These complaints may be as a result of the commissioning of the 330kV transmission line which now supplies electricity 24 hours.“

Wakta also added that the YEDC does not bill its customers arbitrarily.