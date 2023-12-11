Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno
Tinubu will be in Maiduguri to declare open COAS conference, unveil 107 vehicles procured by Borno govt for the state owned Mass Transit Company, Borno Express.
Recommended articles
The Monday visit is the first presidential outings in the state since Tinubu assumed office in May 29. Tinubu would be in Maiduguri to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference, and also unveil 107 vehicles procured by Borno government for the state owned Mass Transit Company, Borno Express.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles comprises 10 luxurious buses, 35 coaster buses, 12 hummer buses and 50 electric taxis. On arrival, Tinubu is also expected to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng