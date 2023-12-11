ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu will be in Maiduguri to declare open COAS conference, unveil 107 vehicles procured by Borno govt for the state owned Mass Transit Company, Borno Express.

President Bola Tinubu. [BAT Media Office]
President Bola Tinubu. [BAT Media Office]

Recommended articles

The Monday visit is the first presidential outings in the state since Tinubu assumed office in May 29. Tinubu would be in Maiduguri to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference, and also unveil 107 vehicles procured by Borno government for the state owned Mass Transit Company, Borno Express.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles comprises 10 luxurious buses, 35 coaster buses, 12 hummer buses and 50 electric taxis. On arrival, Tinubu is also expected to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

IBEDC appeals to customers in Ogun to settle debts for improved services

IBEDC appeals to customers in Ogun to settle debts for improved services

Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC

Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Innovative approaches, collaboration critical to universal health coverage - Sanwo-Olu

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days