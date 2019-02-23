In a statement, Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), said there was no cause for alarm over the sounds of explosion recorded.

He allayed fears over impending Boko Haram insurgents attack in the town, saying that there is no threat in the explosion.

Owing to the sound of heavy gunfire heard this morning around Maiduguri Metropolis, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, wishes to inform members of the public that there is no attack in any part of Maiduguri, hence no threat to public peace and order.

The gunfire were not targeted at members of the public but was for security purposes.

Edet called on voters in the state to come out en mass to vote for candidates of their choice and reiterated the commitments of police and security agencies to ensure peaceful, fair and free elections.