Court stops INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu's arrest

Court stops INEC chairman arrest

An Appeal court sitting in Abuja has stopped the arrest of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

  • Published:
Appeal Court stops INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu's arrest.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered ordered a stay of execution of the arrest warrant issued against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Justice Abdul Aboki gave the stay of execution order on Monday, August 13, 2018.

The judge also adjourned the hearing of the suit filed by the INEC chairman to September 17, 2018, according to ChannelsTV.

Justice Stephen Pam of a Federal High Court in Abuja had issued the arrest warrant on Wednesday after the INEC chairman failed to appear before him on three occasions.

Justice Stephen Pam gave the order following Yakubu’s absence in court for the third time to answer to contempt charges.

Justice Pam had on July 5 and July 10 ordered Mahmood to appear in court and show cause why he should not be sent to prison for contempt of court.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

