The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has urged the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to partner the Commission in the fight against economic and financial crimes and corruption in the country.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

Terzungwe said Magu made the appeal through the Kaduna Zonal Head of the Commission, Mailafia Yakubu, during a courtesy visit to the newly posted State Commandant of the Corps, Babangida Dutsinma, in his office in Kaduna.

Mailafia thanked the Commandant for the visit, saying the Corps had history of cordial relationship with the Commission especially in terms of assisting in fishing out criminals engaging in illegal oil bunkering and other economic crimes in the country.

“EFCC doors are open always and partnering sister agency is paramount for the Commission to achieve its goals.

“We can achieve more if we collaborate in the fight against corruption,” he said.

The Spokesman said the commandant of NSCDC in his opening remark, said he was in the EFCC to partner and to solicit for closer relationship in order to secure national assets and for intelligence gathering.

The NSCDC boss further appealed to the Commission to assist in training its personnel on corruption-related courses as it would further assist in combating the corruption menace with ease.