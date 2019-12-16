Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), has stated that the anti-graft agency will arrest more fraudsters next year (2020), than it did in 2019.

While maintaining that the EFCC would secure more convictions in the year ahead, Magu emphasized that as long as corruption exist in Nigeria, the commission would continue to have jobs to do, noting that the only way the agency could become jobless is when corruption is totally killed and buried.

As quoted by Friday Ebelo, the Ibadan Zonal Head of the Commission, Magu added that the Commission is prepared to crush corruption and corrupt individuals in Nigeria, stressing that the battle will be hotter.

“The reward of hard work is more work. Let me call on all my officers and staff that you are expected to perform better next year. You are expected to double your energy because you will work more next year.

“You will work in the morning, you will work in the afternoon, you will work in the night and you will even work in the midnight. We will not sleep nor slumber until corruption is brought to its knees. Corruption is the enemy of the nation and total war must be declared against it," the EFCC boss was quoted as saying.

Recall that Magu had disclosed that no less than 890 convictions were secured by the commission between January and October 2019.