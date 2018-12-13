Pulse.ng logo
Magu congratulates Ribadu on Global Anti-Corruption Award

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court play Magu congratulates Ribadu on Global Anti-Corruption Award (Premium Times Nigeria)

Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has congratulated the pioneer Chairman of the commission Mr Nuhu Ribadu, for winning the most coveted Global Lifetime Award on Anti-Corruption.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement by EFCC’s Acting Spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Magu had worked closely with Ribadu as one of the pioneer staff of the anti-graft agency.

He described the honour by the Qatar-based Think Tank, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre, as a testament to the formidable work which Ribadu had done in promoting good governance.

“It is also a testament to his accountability in the conduct of public affairs in Nigeria, Africa and across the world,” he said.

While describing the award as a well-deserved one, Magu, said that he was delighted that the world had not forgotten Ribadu’s pioneering efforts in establishing the culture of accountability, especially in Africa.

Your trailblasing exploits as pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was a turning point in smashing the global stereotype of Africa as a corrupt continent.

“For us at the EFCC, this award is both a source of personal joy, as it is an affirmation of the work of the agency, which you led between 2003 and 2007.

“As well as an inspiration to continue in your footsteps, assured that whatever sacrifices we make today, will not be in vain.

“The award was an encouragement that it is profitable to uphold the virtues of integrity at a time that rogue elements in our midst will have the people believe otherwise.

“With this honour, we have no doubt that your place in the league of respected icons of anti-corruption is fully cemented,” he said.

