President Muhammadu Buhari has received a report on the allegations against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Ayo Salami, presented the panel's report to Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Magu was arrested on July 6 to answer questions about his stewardship of the anti-graft agency before the panel.

He was suspended by President Buhari after his arrest, and was detained for weeks while the commission questioned him.

Allegations made against him included misappropriations of funds, and the illegal disposal of assets recovered from corruption cases.

Magu, a Commissioner of Police, has denied all allegations against him, and expressed his sadness at being treated like a 'common criminal'.

He has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his full appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging security report about his unsuitability for the role.

The report by the Department of State Service (DSS) had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.