The major highlight of the night was the silent disco and a special performance from the Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce. DJ Instinct Mix, Baby Boy 4 Life and Hypeman, Larry Foreman had guests on their feet rocking all night.

Magodo was a vibe with Jagermeister & Reminisce

The best treat of the night? the #JagerIceKul cocktails guests sipped on while they partied all night long.

Be the meister, re-write the rules and experience the unique flavours of Jagermeister as “After Dark Fusion with Jagermeister” may be coming to you soon.

Jagermeister is intended for adults of legal drinking age (18+).

See more photos from the party below;

