Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Macron unveils French Cultural Centre, pledges support for Lagos State

Macron President unveils French Cultural Centre, pledges support for Lagos State

Macron made the pledge while unveiling the Alliance Francaise, a French Cultural Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, built in collaboration with Chief Mike Adenuga.

  • Published:
Celebrities take a selfie with President Emmanuel Macron play

Celebrities take a selfie with President Emmanuel Macron

(Instagram/RitaDominic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday pledged the commitment of his government and people of France to develop infrastructure in key sector in Lagos State.

Macron made the pledge while unveiling the Alliance Francaise, a French Cultural Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, built in collaboration with a Nigerian business mogul, Chief Mike Adenuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Macron is on an official visit to Nigeria.

Mr Governor, we spoke yesterday (Tuesday) while going to the shrine and on our way to this place, Alliance Francaise. But at the end of it all, I realised that both offices did share same views that we can do tremendous things together.

Lagos is one of the challenges of, not only Nigeria, but Africa. This huge city is a tremendous challenge about how to make people live together in peace and better society; I want France to be part of this story.

“I do want my country and citizens to be part of this experience, which means sharing same values, cultures, languages, literature, music, movies, projects, common economic projects, among others,” Macron said.

He said that the development of the French Cultural Centre was part of the measures to scale up the relationship between France and Nigeria.

I see the Alliance Francaise as a commitment aimed at making the friendship between both countries, who have different cultures, but vivid and vibrant as well as lifting barriers that have existed between both cultures.

“The common space we have is not linked to language or country. We are different people; but we share same values and it is precisely this common values we want to convey. “The Alliance Francaise is one of the best illustrations of this commitment,” Macron said.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Prof. Wole Soyinka and members of the Lagos State Executive Council were among the dignitaries who attended the event. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Ibrahim Idris The moment mobile policemen called IGP 'a thief' in...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari, Macron Nigeria, France sign $475m agreements on social amenities, reforestation
Macron President congratulates 11-yr-old artist, Kareem, who draws him on the spot [Video]
Strategy Emmanuel Macron meets 2000 entrepreneurs from the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme
Buhari President thanks Macron for commitment towards Nigeria
Emmanuel Macron Here is a detailed plan for traffic diversion for French President’s visit to Afrika Shrine
Emmanuel Macron President hails Fela, speaks on fondest memories as an intern in Abuja
Macron French President in Lagos
Emmanuel Macron French President arrives Nigeria
Emmanuel Macron French President to visit Buhari, Afrika Shrine
Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrine

Local

A group known as Voice from the East (VEAST), has issued an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the South-East and parts of Delta state.
In Enugu Igbo group issues ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has warned men and officers of the Ekiti state police command not to help politicians to manipulate results.
Ekiti Governorship Election Police IG, Idris warns officers against malpractice
Minister says Buhari never asked him to give out oil blocs
Kachikwu Minister says Buhari never asked him to give out oil blocs
Heavily armed Policemen stop protesters from seeing Buhari at the Villa.
Killings Armed policemen prevent protesters from seeing Buhari at Villa