LUTH management rewards 51 staff members

news

The Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Friday rewarded 51 members of staff across various departments of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award was part of the LUTH Week, which runs from Oct. 22 to 26 with the theme: “Teamwork, A Guiding Light for Changing Times”.

ALSO READ: Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies months after partner, Bambino's death

NAN also reports that 50 of them from various departments received the best staff awards, while a Nurse from the Psychiatric Unit, Mrs Lateef Ibijoke, received the Special Recognition Award with a cash gift of N250, 000.

Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade, the LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), said that the award of recognition was to encourage members of staff to work hard.

ALSO READ: Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants - Paediatrician

“Once in a year, we gather together to identify people who are outstanding, and such people will be encouraged, while those who are not working hard before will also be encouraged.

“This is a way of trying to encourage our staff to put in their best, because by doing so, they will want to improve their performance.

“You can see a lady that was given a special recognition award going home with N250, 000 due to her hardwork.

“This will make other members of staff to change their attitude toward work,“ he said.

Also, Mr Babajide Grillo, the Director of Administration, LUTH, said that the special recognition award was the highlight of the event, advising other workers to emulate the nurse.

“We are happy that the nurse has been a good ambassador of the institution through her hardwork; some patients had written the hospital management to commend her hardwork and professionalism.

“The LUTH Management Board will present her with N100, 000; also the patient’s family is giving her N50, 000 and another N100, 000 from the LUTH Optical Centre, “ he said.

Responding, the recipient of the 2018 Special Recognition Award expressed her gratitude to the management.

Ibijoke urged her colleagues and other health workers to always keep good relationship with their patients.

“This is one of the best days since I have been practising nursing in the past 22 years; now I am being recognised for my hardwork and dedication.

“I have worked in various departments and always make sure I handle my patients with so much compassion which has contributed to this great honour today.

“My advice to all my colleagues is that hardwork pays, and we should always motivate our patients and never discriminate among them,“ she advised.