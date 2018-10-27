Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

LUTH management rewards 51 staff members

LUTH management rewards 51 staff members

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award was part of the LUTH Week, which runs from Oct. 22 to 26 with the theme: “Teamwork, A Guiding Light for Changing Times”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Consider these schools if you want to study Medicine & Surgery play LUTH management rewards 51 staff members (Bella Naija)

The Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Friday rewarded 51 members of staff across various departments of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award was part of the LUTH Week, which runs from Oct. 22 to 26 with the theme: “Teamwork, A Guiding Light for Changing Times”.

ALSO READ: Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies months after partner, Bambino's death

NAN also reports that 50 of them from various departments received the best staff awards, while a Nurse from the Psychiatric Unit, Mrs Lateef Ibijoke, received  the Special Recognition Award with a cash gift of N250, 000.

Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade, the LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), said that the award of recognition was to encourage members of staff to work hard.

ALSO READ: Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants - Paediatrician

Once in a year, we gather together to identify people who are outstanding, and such people will be encouraged, while those who are not working hard before will also be encouraged.

“This is a way of trying to encourage our staff to put in  their best, because by doing so, they will want to improve their performance.

“You can see a lady that was given a special recognition award going home with N250, 000 due to her hardwork.

“This will make other members of staff to change their attitude toward work,“ he said.

Also, Mr Babajide Grillo, the Director of Administration, LUTH, said that the special recognition award was the highlight of the event, advising other workers to emulate the nurse.

“We are happy that the nurse has been a good ambassador of the institution through her hardwork; some patients had written the hospital management to commend her hardwork and professionalism.

“The LUTH Management Board will present her with N100, 000; also the patient’s family is giving her N50, 000 and another N100, 000 from the LUTH Optical Centre, “ he said.

Responding, the recipient of the 2018 Special Recognition Award expressed her gratitude to the management.

Ibijoke urged her colleagues and other health workers to always keep good relationship with their patients.

“This is one of the best days since I have been practising nursing in the past 22 years; now I am being recognised for my hardwork and dedication.

“I have worked in various departments and always make sure I handle my patients with so much compassion which has contributed to this great honour today.

“My advice to all my colleagues is that hardwork pays, and we should always motivate our patients and never discriminate among them,“ she advised. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
3 Here is why MFM Pastor Olukoya is reportedly suing Sahara Reporters...bullet

Related Articles

AMAA honour late Chris Ekejimbe at 14th edition in Kigali
Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies months after partner, Bambino's death
LUTH Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants - Paediatrician
Ras Kimono "My mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she died"- singer's stepson says
Rest-In-Peace Man knocked down by hit-and-run driver dies because he has no bed
Ambode “Cleaner Lagos” workers protest at Governor's office over unpaid salaries
Childbirth Doctor explains why high number of caesarean deliveries
Isaac Adewole FG’s emergency policy will reduce morbidity, mortality — Minister
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more

Local

2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge
Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai
Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert
Police investigate alleged shooting of man in wake-keep
Fashola: 'Only a magician can solve electricity problems
RCC complies with Minister’s directive on repairs of Oyo-Ogbomosho road
Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba
Kaduna crises: NLC condemns violent conflicts
X
Advertisement