LP chooses Adebanjo to contest Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adebanjo promised the constituents wealth creation and a good deal for the youth.

Labour Party supporters
Labour Party supporters

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanjo defeated two other aspirants in the primary election held on Sunday at Surulere, to fly the flag of the party in the election.

The Chairman of the LP Electoral Committee for the primary, Clement Ojukwu, said that 18 delegates, three from each of the six electoral wards in the federal constituency, were accredited for the election.

According to him, Adebanjo polled 12 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Folaseye Adebayo, who scored six votes while the last aspirant, Kenechukwu Osuji got zero votes.

Declaring Adebanjo the winner of the election, Ojukwu, also the LP National Organising Secretary, urged Surulere residents to vote for the party candidate in the upcoming election.

He assured that the candidate if elected, would not let the constituents down.

In his victory speech, Adebanjo, who was also the party candidate for the constituency in the 2023 general elections, promised to give the people of the constituency qualitative representation.

Adebanjo promised the constituents wealth creation and a good deal for the youth.

NAN reports that before the election, the three aspirants signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Peace Deal with the party.

The exercise, under tight security, was observed and monitored by some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that INEC had fixed Feb. 3 for the conduct of re-run and bye-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos state.

According to the timetable for the poll, the conduct of party primary elections, including the resolution of disputes that may arise from the primary elections have been fixed to hold between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

The public campaigns by political parties will commence on Jan. 18 and end on Feb. 1.

The Surulere seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

News Agency Of Nigeria

