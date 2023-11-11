LP, APC score zero vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide in Bayelsa
The incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory against his opponents in the Bayelsa Governorship election.
Recommended articles
The incumbent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate voted at Sampou/Kalama Ward, PU 004, Kolokuma/Opokuma LG, Bayelsa on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Results from the polling unit showed that Diri scooped a whopping 218 votes out of the 2019 votes cast, leaving his main challenger and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, with zero vote.
Other contestants, including the Labour Party candidate, Udengs Eradiri, recorded zero votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored one vote.
The result sheet signed by Osuamkpe Praise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer, showed that a total of 750 voters registered to vote at the polling unit with just a third of the figure turned out for the exercise.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng