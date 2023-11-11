ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LP, APC score zero vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide in Bayelsa

Nurudeen Shotayo

The incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory against his opponents in the Bayelsa Governorship election.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [Twitter/@iamDouyeDiri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [Twitter/@iamDouyeDiri]

Recommended articles

The incumbent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate voted at Sampou/Kalama Ward, PU 004, Kolokuma/Opokuma LG, Bayelsa on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Results from the polling unit showed that Diri scooped a whopping 218 votes out of the 2019 votes cast, leaving his main challenger and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, with zero vote.

Other contestants, including the Labour Party candidate, Udengs Eradiri, recorded zero votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored one vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result sheet signed by Osuamkpe Praise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer, showed that a total of 750 voters registered to vote at the polling unit with just a third of the figure turned out for the exercise.

LP scores zero, APC gets 1 vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide
LP scores zero, APC gets 1 vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sorting, counting of votes get underway in Imo governorship election

Sorting, counting of votes get underway in Imo governorship election

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

LP, APC score zero vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide in Bayelsa

LP, APC score zero vote as Diri wins polling unit by landslide in Bayelsa

Party agents, voters, observers praises BVAS in Bayelsa, commend INEC

Party agents, voters, observers praises BVAS in Bayelsa, commend INEC

Connected Development reports concerns in Bayelsa, Imo governorship elections

Connected Development reports concerns in Bayelsa, Imo governorship elections

UNICAL students land in hospital after exam stampede

UNICAL students land in hospital after exam stampede

Dino Melaye fails to show up at his polling unit but claims he voted

Dino Melaye fails to show up at his polling unit but claims he voted

Police neutralise 22-year-old notorious kidnapper in Katsina

Police neutralise 22-year-old notorious kidnapper in Katsina

Uzodimma disagrees with PDP candidate Anyanwu over Imo guber election

Uzodimma disagrees with PDP candidate Anyanwu over Imo guber election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling