LP agent beaten, thrown out of Imo collation centre

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party agent and his PDP counterpart were bundled out of the collation centre for disrupting proceedings.

LP agent beaten, thrown out of Imo collation centre [The Cable]

During the scuffle, which was captured on camera, an aggrieved Labour Party agent was beaten and thrown out of the collation centre while his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart was also ushered out of the venue.

Trouble started after results the from Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) were announced.

The results declared by the Local Government Collation Officer showed that the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodimma, scored 18,003 votes, Labour Party’s Athan Achonu had 813 votes and Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP polled 624 votes.

Contesting the results, the PDP and Labour Party agents questioned how those figures were generated, alleging that the election never took place in the LGA on Saturday.

As it appeared that their complaints were not getting the attention they craved, the agents proceeded to the front of the hall to further air their displeasure.

However, the state Returning Officer, Abayomi Fashina, ordered them to return to their seats after accusing them of disrupting the collation exercise.

Shortly after, the aggrieved agents were swarmed by their colleagues in the hall, leading to a punch-and-kick contest. The protesting agents were eventually subdued and bundled out of the collation hall.

Order was subsequently restored in the hall, and the collation exercise resumed.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

