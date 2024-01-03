ADVERTISEMENT
Love me like you loved Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa begs Ondo traditional rulers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
Aiyedatiwa stated this while receiving the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, who paid him a condolence visit over the demise of Akeredolu in Akure.

The governor described Akeredolu as his brother, friend and boss, saying this made him miss the late former governor more.

He said the former governor died in active service, adding that the state government would give him a state-befitting burial once the family communicated the date for the burial.

Aiyedatiwa, who called Akeredolu a true statesman, said the state had already set up a committee to plan the befitting burial.

“For me, he is a friend, brother, principal, leader and my then governor whom I deputised for three years.

“The man whose impact in the state as a governor can’t be forgotten and other initiatives that he put in place to make life better for our people.

“He has come and did his bit, but God has taken him home. We will miss him, but we will take solace in that he lived a purposeful life while alive.

“He died in service, so he deserves a state burial and that is exactly what we will give him.

“We have even set up a committee we are waiting for the immediate family, we are ready anytime they give a date,” he said.

Earlier, the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adeleye said the late governor only paid the supreme price every human being would pay one day, and he would be sorely missed.

Oba Adeleye commiserated with Aiyedatiwa and prayed for him that God should guide and guard him to lead the state rightly.

