Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

He stated this during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Forum for President Tinubu/Shettima in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Muhammad Auwal-Adam, Head of the Media Unit of the Agency on Saturday.

Maigari said the agency had organised a series of retreats on President Tinubu’s vision of the 8-Point Agenda.

Maigari said the gesture was to ensure actualisation of the Tinubus’s administration agenda, adding that the agency had gone far positively in the implementation of the agenda.

According to him, the agency is organising retreats on the vision and the way forward.

“To enable NLTF to make a positive impact in the areas of education, skills acquisition and poverty reduction as well as promote health and wellbeing of the people.

“We’ll continue to do so by God’s grace, and through the partnership that we’re going to establish with you going forward, in making sure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President succeeds in this country.

“This is because President Bola Tinubu as a leader has done his part by sharing with us his vision in the 8-Point Agenda.

“It is left for all of us, at different levels of government, especially in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government such as ours, to see to the actualisation of this agenda,” he said.

He said the NLTF had recorded significant progress towards the provision of vital medical equipment in primary healthcare centres, provision of rural water supply, and support of government educational sectors across the country, among others.

“We will continue to partner with all the MDAs to ensure that we achieve the vision of President Tinubu, in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda from the lottery sector.

“Also, we will work closely with meaningful organisations like yours as foot soldiers to ensure that we achieve the good goals and objectives of the current administration,” the NLTF boss said.

Earlier, Abbas Mustapha, the National Coordinator of the forum, said they were in the agency to seek sustainable working relationships and support from the organisation.

Mustapha said the forum was part of stakeholders of Nigeria’s project as well as advocacy on good governance and leadership to promote Tinubu’s agenda.

He said the NLTF under the stewardship of Maigari was leading in promoting Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda.

“The forum is to promote and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, by bridging the gap through mass media, press briefing, talk shop and town hall meetings across the country, especially to the grassroots.

“We’re delighted to be here as stakeholders of Nigeria’s project and to share the joy with you for the various awards you received as the best agency with the record of zero tolerance for corruption and strict compliance to due process.

“And the best performing Federal Government agency amongst MDAs for the year 2022 and 2023, respectively,” Mustapha said.

