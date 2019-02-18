The student-led organising team had earlier announced the year’s theme as, “Africa’s Future Frontiers".

The theme would “explore how Africa can navigate its crossroads to position itself for economic and social sustainability and inclusivity by tapping into Africa’s future frontiers”.

Discussions around the year’s theme are to be conducted around six panels, the organisers have detailed in a statement.

The first panel, “Money Matters: Promoting Financial Inclusion,” will highlight the importance of financial inclusion and explore the current strategies and opportunities for providing access to finance for marginalised African citizens.

In addition, there will be a further exploration of existing financial inclusion initiatives and their role in promoting a financially inclusive Africa.

The second panel is titled: “African Unity: Breaking Down the Barriers".

This panel will revisit trending debate around the integration across the continent as a result of weak political will, limited intra-continental transport networks, restrictive visa regimes, insecure border crossings and high trade tariffs driven by rabid protectionism, and creeping xenophobia.

The “In Pursuit of Justice” panel focuses on the current state of Africa’s legal and policy environments and offer some recommendations for improved judicial systems at the national and continental levels.

Particularly, with regard to safeguarding the rights of the voiceless and disenfranchised to create a just and equitable Africa for all.

The energy crisis and potentials of the continent are the subject of the panel “Green Economy: Powering Africa Through Renewable Energy,” and to be based on the experiences of key players in the energy sector who are exploring current barriers towards power generation and access to energy whilst showcasing the economic potentials that lie in the renewable energy market.

The “e-Entrepreneurs in The New Age” panel is designed to explore the potentials of digital entrepreneurship in Africa by focusing on the opportunities that are available to aspiring e-entrepreneurs and infrastructural and policy tools, the “African Soft Power” panel explores how the arts have been used to address and campaign for social and political agendas on the continent.

The organisers also assure that the speakers and panelists billed for this sixth edition of the summit would be announced by the end of February, 2019.