Logistics firm accuses Atiku of owing $5.9m US visa processing fee

The firm, Legacy Logistics in a letter addressed to Atiku through its law firm, Jurispetus Associates said the agreement to process and procure the United States of America visa for Atiku was entered into in October 2018.

The letter reads: “We are solicitors to Legacy Logistics LLC Ltd (hereinafter referred to as our client and on its behalf and instructions we write you.

“Our client briefed us that you instructed your legal representative Prof. Maxwell Gidado, SAN and your advisor, Dr Samuel Cornelius to seek the services of our client to process and procure United States of America visa on your behalf.

“Consequent upon your instruction, a scope of service agreement was entered into dated 15 October 2018.

“The service our client was to provide based on the agreement was specified in the addendum to the scope of service agreement.

“Our client diligently executed the agreement and you were successfully issued the United States of America visa which same was delivered to you.

“You subsequently used the said visa and travelled to the United States of America whereby your teaming supporters and admirers in Nigeria and the World over applauded you.

“Your Excellency sir, you have intentionally refused and neglected to honour your part of the service agreement despite repeated demands from our client.”

Atiku’s Camp reacts: In his response to the allegation, Atiku’s lawyer, Gidado said the allegation is a ploy by the firm to extort money from the presidential candidate.

“My take on the allegation above is that the authors of the allegation are simply fraudsters and extortionists.

“There has never been any legally binding contract between Atiku Abubakar and themselves. Neither has there been any of that between me authorised by Atiku Abubakar as claimed by them with themselves.