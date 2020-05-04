The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Federal Government phased and gradual easing of Lockdown was effective from Monday.

NAN also reports that Babandede had during the lockdown period directed all the passport offices nationwide to clear all passport backlog for applicants enrolled for immediate issuance when the lockdown is lifted.

”NIS has directed applicants to follow the NCDC directive on social distancing, wearing of facemask, washing of hands using soap, use of hand sanitizers among others at the point of collection of the passport.

“Applicants are to be invited in batches via SMS, anyone invited will show proof of invitation before they are allowed into the premises which must coincide with the date scheduled for the respective applicant to turn up and collect their passport.

“Any passport applicant who did not receive SMS need not visit the passport office until they are invited via SMS to avoid unnecessary crowding and refusal of entry at the entrance to the passport offices, ” he said.