The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Haruna disclosed that the command had on June 6, at about 1:00 a.m. recieved credible information that some persons gathered and clubbing at Mozida Hotel and Club 47 in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis.

He noted that upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, ordered for the arrest of the violators.

“97 defaulters were arrested for indulging in social gatherings and clubbing during the lockdown,” he said.

The spokesman noted that arrested persons include 40 females and 57 males, adding that the managers of the clubs were also apprehended.

“The defaulters have been charged to court for prosecution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Command has arrested two suspected criminals for allegedly stabbing one Ibrahim Adamu, on his chest with scissors and snatched his cell phone.

Haruna said that the suspects (name withheld) had on June 7, at about 3:00 a.m. burgled into the home of the victim at Waikari Quarters in Kano metropolis.

He explained that the suspects stabbed the victim with scissors and cutlass on the chest as a result he sustained injuries.

“Upon receiving the information we send our men to the scene and the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“The suspects were arrested in possession of scissors and cutlass.”

Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, has ordered the suspects to be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence Department (CID) for investigations.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.