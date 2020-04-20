This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC Kwara Command, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday, saying that the vehicles were coming from Lagos to stop in Ilorin.

Olasunkanmi said that the seven vehicles were stopped as they were about to enter Ilorin, adding that all the drivers and passengers were arrested for violating the stay-at-home restriction by the government.

He said that NSCDC operatives took all the arrested persons to Sango Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, for proper prosecution.

The PRO said the security operatives had intercepted both commercial and private vehicles since the beginning of the lockdown by the government.

He said that those arrested had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

“Most of the vehicles moving around town during this lockdown are those that were allowed by the government, such as the medical personnel, farmers, journalists and others, but they are identified by their Identity card, ” Ayeni said.

The PRO said that NSCDC had deployed a total number of 250 personnel, drawn from Crisis Management Department, Medical Unit and Operation Department to curtail spread of COVID 19.

NAN reports that Kwara government had prohibited vehicular movements of any kind, during the total lockdown, except for those on essential duties and trucks conveying foods and drugs and associated services earlier exempted.

The government ordered the restriction of movement to stop the spread of Covid 19, and warned that anyone caught violating the regulations would be prosecuted in the mobile courts and sanctioned accordingly.