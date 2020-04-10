The General Manager, Corporate Communications, AEDC, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He was reacting to a statement by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) on the proposed two-month free use of electricity by customers.

”As one of the DisCos, we welcome the different proposed policy instruments, including that of the leadership of the National Assembly, aimed at providing palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is, however, important for our customers to know that at the moment, no decision about it has been communicated to us.

“We, therefore, urge customers to continue to support the operations of the DisCos by paying their electricity bill,” he said.

According to him, if and when the decision is made, customers will be informed, accordingly; including the modalities for implementing the decision.

Fadipe said that while AEDC awaits the final decision and the release of the modalities, we appeal to customers to continue to pay their bills as this is the only way the sector can receive money to procure spare parts and sustain service.

“We will also like to use this opportunity to remind our customers that information about our online payment channels are available on our website www.abujaelectricity.com“, Fadipe said.

He said that customers who wish to make enquiries can also call AEDC on 0803-907-0700.

“Customers can also chat with us on our WhatsApp lines, which are 0815-214-1414 or 0815-215-1515.

“Our social media platforms are also a veritable point for the registration of their complaints,” he said.