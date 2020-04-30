This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano.

Anwar said Ganduje, who met with the market leaders at the government house, informed them of the hardship citizens were going through as a result of the increase in prices of essential commodities, considering that it was Ramadan and coronavirus (COVID-19) period.

Following the traders’ complaints on difficulties in getting the goods and services, the governor promised them that his administration would do all within its powers to assist them and reduce the challenges they were facing in running their businesses.

“I have heard all your complaints, particularly on how officials of Customs and Excise follow your goods to the markets. You have just lodged your complaints, I have been talking to authorities and I will follow up on that.

“On the hike in the price of sugar, I will talk to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabi’u, I will surely get back to you on the results of our discussions,” Ganduje assured them.