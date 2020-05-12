This is contained in a statement released by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) , Mr Toyeeb Olayinka, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to him, the management of the university has approved and provided free data for the students, to facilitate digital learning and teaching activities.

Olayinka added that the management had offered to bear the costs of the bulk data to be used by all the students for e-learning.

He said that it was to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the students during the ongoing Second Semester academic activities of the institution.

“This kind gesture by the university is to ensure that the academic calendar is uninterrupted.

“It is also to eliminate the burden of data charges that will be incurred by parents, as part of the e-learning requirements.”

The institution’s spokesman also said that the university started its Second Semester activities on April 20, using the Learning Management System (LMS) and Google Classroom.

He said the institution also disallowed face-to-face interactions among its students to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among them.

“The management,therefore, urges all students to take advantage of the gesture and demonstrate total dedication to their studies.” he stated.