Local rice miller, luxurious bag designer, transport expert, pitch for a chance to get N10m loan in Episode 10 ‘The Pitch’

Akpam Sewuese, a local rice farmer from Benue State, is the first entrepreneur to pitch her business for an opportunity to get a loan of N10 million. The confident farmer needs N8 million to enable her get machines which will mill local rice that will be devoid of stones and shaft. Breaking down her mode of operation and how she will repay the loan, Sewuese says she needs no packaging for her rice because she’s certain there is demand for her product and the market has been established.

Daniel Momoh, a designer that focuses on luxurious leather bags is the next to pitch his business. Momoh intends to expand his company, which has won laurels since opening in 2018, using the N10 million loan. For him, the idea is to produce locally in Lagos with his staff, who will give more attention to finishing details. Though Lynxx punctured Momoh’s pitch after he shared some of his products, the young entrepreneur might still stand a chance at getting the N10 million loan.

Odeyemi Olubusayo is the third entrepreneur to pitch her business. The school proprietress at Ideal Foundation Nursery, primary and secondary school pitched the idea of an alternative skill acquisition school. However, Ekaete Augustine Edet is worried about the school's ability to maintain the quality of education due to their reliance on National Youth Corp members as teachers. Odeyemi says to help ensure good quality of education, the school always requests for graduates that are educationally inclined.

Chukwuemeka Nwakanma, a transport expert, is the fourth entrepreneur to pitch his business in the 10th episode of The Pitch Nigeria. He is seeking to help commuters get to their destinations with ease. Nwakama explains to the judges how his ride-sharing app, Transport Innovation and Product (TRIP) works, and how he intends to break even if given the N10 million loan. The entrepreneur wants to match commuters with vacant space in private cars while ensuring the commuters are safe at all times. Want to find out the chink in his armour? Watch the video to find out.

‘The Pitch’ gives budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to established corporate world giants. The top 3 pitches will then be funded with a loan of N10 million each from Sterling Bank to expand its businesses.

