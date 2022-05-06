lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

The commission, in its weekly update released for Quarter Four, week three in Abuja on Thursday, May 6, 2022, said that 5,415,619 completed their registration.

It noted that 2,379,063 did online registration, while 3,036,556 did physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the update, those who completed their registration included 45,412 Persons With Disabilities and 3,745,129 youths.

The report also disclosed that at the time of the update, INEC had received 15,789,718 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and changes to voter information records.

It gave the gender distribution of the applicants as 8,330,813 men and 7,458,905 women.

Meanwhile, INEC, yesterday, warned political parties pressuring it to extend the June 3 deadline to have a rethink because it will not be done.