lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Those who completed their registration included 45,412 Persons With Disabilities...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 8,855,996 on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The commission, in its weekly update released for Quarter Four, week three in Abuja on Thursday, May 6, 2022, said that 5,415,619 completed their registration.

It noted that 2,379,063 did online registration, while 3,036,556 did physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the update, those who completed their registration included 45,412 Persons With Disabilities and 3,745,129 youths.

The report also disclosed that at the time of the update, INEC had received 15,789,718 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and changes to voter information records.

It gave the gender distribution of the applicants as 8,330,813 men and 7,458,905 women.

Meanwhile, INEC, yesterday, warned political parties pressuring it to extend the June 3 deadline to have a rethink because it will not be done.

Reaffirming its commitment to adhering to its 2023 election timetable, INEC also warned political parties of the implications of flouting electoral timelines, adding that political parties must submit to the commission the list of candidates, who must have emerged from valid primaries.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

