There has barely been a journey, no matter how short that wasn’t fraught with vehicular warfare, kerbside arguments and the most disproportionate road rage I’ve ever witnessed (blame it on the danfos).

Danfo drivers lean out of their battered buses and taunt motorists as they weave wildly in and out of traffic. Drivers are so quick to roll down their windows or hop out of their door and hurl insults at each other.

The sound of pidgin English sweeps through the air as we are all unified under the umbrella of chaos.

All decorum is left in the house and well-dressed men and women wind down furiously, peep out from their air- conditioned cars to shout obscenities. Impatient drivers honk and holler as they try to make 3 lanes into 6 in their desperate dash to get home. The Lekki Expressway turns into zoo as we all inch closer and closer to our respective roundabouts.

I think the one thing that links all Lagosians, our common bond, is our fiery and ever ready tempers.

When I first arrived in Lagos, I was mild mannered and polite. The only aggression I gave into was the passive kind. A week or so in Lagos I found myself hanging half out of a yellow cab going back and forth with an irate taxi driver who I’m sure was cursing my entire life in slick Yoruba and I, surprisingly, was giving as good as I got. Coming from a girl who used to think ‘waka’ was a high five, this was a big deal.

I quickly realised my small talk and gratitude which went unnoticed most of the time was a complete waste of time and energy. Trying to make chit chat with a taxi driver and only receiving grunts, saying thank you as I got out the car and having him drive off and nearly drag me off with him, I soon realised that all the extra ‘fluff’ as I like to call it is not appreciated because there’s simply ‘no time’.

In Lagos, you gotta keep up or get left behind. It’s not that they mean to be rude but it’s just there are so many hours in the day and it seems Lagosians in particular spend every minute on their grind. Like the saying goes, ‘Hustle never stops’.

The anger is borne out of sheer frustration, frustration about everything right from the light situation, to the traffic situation, it seems everywhere you turn in Lagos, there’s a problem. So, we take it out on each other. We act out of character and huff and puff because if we didn’t, we would simply run mad. This is our anger management, this is our therapy.

A month into my stay in Lagos, my tongue was sharp and my mouth hot! I was prepared to do battle every time I left my house and entered the tough Lagos streets. I’d been hardened and my soft exterior rubbed off by the harsh realities of day to day life in Lagos.