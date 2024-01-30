ADVERTISEMENT
Linguistics expert says indigenous languages should be taught in schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The linguistics expert appealed to parents to instill piety in their children.

School kids aking a tribal presentation at PTA [Weebly/Ima Elijah]


Speaking on the sidelines of the UNESCO International Day for Education celebration in Ilorin, Dr Abubakre emphasised the pivotal role of education as the cornerstone of any society, highlighting its power to liberate individuals from enslavement.

The linguistics expert lamented the current state of education in Nigeria, noting that there is a significant disparity when compared to countries like Japan, China, and Malaysia, where indigenous languages are utilised in teaching students.

"In Japan, China, and Malaysia, amongst others, indigenous languages are used to teach students but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case," she remarked.

Abubakre, who teaches in the Faculty of Arts at the university, stressed the importance of laying a solid educational foundation for children, starting from the primary school level. She also called for a renewed emphasis on teaching history in schools.

Expressing concern over the low level of education in the country, Abubakre urged scholars in science and technology to harness their knowledge for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"Whoever has knowledge and excels, his or her interaction in the society would be different," she asserted.

In addition, the linguistics expert appealed to parents to instill piety in their children and highlighted the pressing issue of low female enrollment in schools across Nigeria.

Abubakre called on the government at all levels to take decisive measures to encourage female education, suggesting that it should be made free, especially from primary to secondary school levels.

News Agency Of Nigeria





