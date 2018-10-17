Pulse.ng logo
Liman: Ezekwesili, BBOG weep during protest over ICRC worker

Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman

The protesters engaged in silent protest to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, but were refused entry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ezekwesili weeps during protest play

Ezekwesili weeps during protest

(Nnenna Ibeh/NAIJ)

Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, and some members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group fought back tears during a protest at the Presidential Villa over the execution of Hauwa Liman, a worker with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Liman was one of the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge local government area of Borno State by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, on March 1, 2018.

Saifura Ahmed, another abducted worker, was executed by the terror group in September and the terrorists vowed to kill another hostage if the government did not respond to its demand.

Liman was executed by the terrorists on Monday, October 15, in line with the threat that was issued one month ago.

Ezekwesili joined members of the BBOG to demand the government's effective response to ensure the rescue of the last aid worker, as well as abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, whose life has also been threatened, and all other Boko Haram hostages, including the abducted Chibok girls.

The protesters engaged in silent protest to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, but were refused entry by security operatives.

Postby

Ezekwesili heartbroken by Liman's execution

In an earlier reaction to Liman's execution, Ezekwesili condemned the government's inaction after Ahmed was previously murdered.

"This is heartbreaking. This should haunt us as a nation. This should haunt us as a people. This should deeply worry us that we failed this young woman, while we continue to fail Leah Sharibu and other young women and men and children in captivity; that we find ourselves helpless in the face of terrorists.

"Have we become a nation that cannot save the lives of its own citizens? We cannot go on like this."

She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the remaining aid worker, Alice Loksha, Leah Sharibu and other Boko Haram hostages, noting that Nigeria cannot afford to lose any more citizens to the terrorist group.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

