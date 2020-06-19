Mr Samuel Obayemi, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Ogun and Lagos States, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday that the command was shocked by the incident.

NAN reports that lightning strike reportedly killed three officials attached to the FRSC, Ogun State Sector Command, on Wednesday at their office located at the old Ilese tollgate in the Ijebu Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that about 10 officials were at the scene of the incident when the lightning struck and claimed the lives of the trio.

The incident occurred when the affected FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

In his reaction, Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, who mourned the sudden death of the officers, said: “Investigation is on to determine the cause of their death.

“The report of the investigation will be made available on completion”.