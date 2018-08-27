Lifeless President: PDP not happy with Trump's alleged comment

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong reservations about the statement attributed to President Donald Trump.

A report by Financial Times alleged that the US President described Buhari as lifeless after their meeting at the White House in April 2018.

Also blames Buhari

According to Premium Times, the PDP said that Buhari has cheapened his exalted office as the President of Nigeria.

The party also said the President’s desperation for endorsement by world leaders and frequent travels opened him up for the US President to assess his level of incompetence.

The statement reads: “While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by President Trump, for which we demand a response from the Buhari Presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement about our President.

“PDP hereby charges Mr. President to take a cue from the comments ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharge his responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.

“The PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are now sore worry over how other world leaders have been perceiving our President, who has not only failed in governance but has continued to demarket our nation in the international community.

“The PDP however urges Nigerians not to be downcast by the embarrassing situation the nation has found itself, especially as the 2019 general election, which comes in the next six months, offers the nation the ample opportunity to get it right on the choice of competent leadership Nigerians can be proud of.”

BMO says Buhari is agile

In its reactions, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said that President Buhari is fit.

The group also accused the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump of hate speech.