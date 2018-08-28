Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lifeless President: Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter

Lifeless President Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter

Meanwhile, Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina has said that the government is not worried about the comment.

  • Published:
Lifeless President: Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)

Governor Ayo Fayose has mocked President Buhari on Twitter, following US President Donald Trump’s alleged comment.

A report by Financial Times revealed that Trump described Buhari as lifeless, adding that he didn’t want to meet the Nigerian President again.

Reacting to the alleged comment, Fayose said “Just wondering when President Buhari will charge "undiplomatic Trump" for this international "Hate Speech" because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! ...... Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian.... National security supremacy would have applied.”

ALSO READ:  Is Buhari really a "lifeless" president?

Buhari Media Organisation’s reaction

The Buhari Media Organisation, in its reaction, said that the President has proven his fitness severally.

The group also said that Buhari will not be distracted by President Trump’s alleged comment.

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an interview with Channels TV, said the government is not worried about the report which could be politically-motivated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

Buhari "Anybody could have planted it", Presidency responds to Trump's 'lifeless' comment about President
Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's rocky relationship with Africa
Lifeless President Afenifere backs Trump, says Buhari in a vegetative state
Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Lifeless President PDP not happy with Trump’s alleged comment, demands response from White House
Pulse Opinion Is Buhari really a "lifeless" president?

Local

Oby Ezekwesili condemns Femi Adesina's comment on Leah Sharibu's release
Leah Sharibu Oby Ezekwesili describes Presidency’s comment as a shame
PDP speaks on UK PM, Theresa May's visit to Nigeria
Theresa May PDP speaks on UK PM’s visit to Nigeria
Court warns against removing Saraki illegally
Saraki Court warns against illegal removal of Senate President
FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Ibe Kachikwu FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG