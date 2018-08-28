Lifeless President: Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter

news

Governor Ayo Fayose has mocked President Buhari on Twitter, following US President Donald Trump’s alleged comment.

A report by Financial Times revealed that Trump described Buhari as lifeless, adding that he didn’t want to meet the Nigerian President again.

Reacting to the alleged comment, Fayose said “Just wondering when President Buhari will charge "undiplomatic Trump" for this international "Hate Speech" because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! ...... Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian.... National security supremacy would have applied.”

Buhari Media Organisation’s reaction

The Buhari Media Organisation, in its reaction, said that the President has proven his fitness severally.

The group also said that Buhari will not be distracted by President Trump’s alleged comment.