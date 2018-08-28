Lifeless President: Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter

Meanwhile, Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina has said that the government is not worried about the comment.
A report by Financial Times revealed that Trump described Buhari as lifeless, adding that he didn’t want to meet the Nigerian President again.
Reacting to the alleged comment, Fayose said “Just wondering when President Buhari will charge "undiplomatic Trump" for this international "Hate Speech" because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! ...... Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian.... National security supremacy would have applied.”
The Buhari Media Organisation, in its reaction, said that the President has proven his fitness severally.
The group also said that Buhari will not be distracted by President Trump’s alleged comment.
President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an interview with Channels TV, said the government is not worried about the report which could be politically-motivated.