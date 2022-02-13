Liberian President confers award on Nigerian Army officers

Nwachukwu said that the Liberian President made the presentation during the 65th Armed Forces of Liberia Day Celebration held on Friday at the Barclay Training Centre, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

He quoted President Weah as saying that the Liberian Government gave the awards annually to individuals whose outstanding contribution had significantly impacted the growth and development of Liberia, its armed forces and humanity.

Nwachukwu said the awardees also got a letter of commendation from the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Amb. Godfrey Anichebe Odudigbo for making Nigeria proud.

He said the award was conferred on the senior officers, who were seconded to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at different times, as part of ECOWAS Advisory Training Team.

According to him, the awardees contributed immensely to the building and restructuring of the new AFL.

“The officers who benefitted from the awards are, Col. Aminu Usman Gumel, Col. Gbenga Oyinwola, Col. Emmanuel Chukwu, Col. Ismaila Sule and Lt.-Col. Abdulkadir Abubakar.

“Other awardees were drawn from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and USA,” he said.

The Army spokesperson said that Col. Gbenga Oyinwola received the awards and letters of commendation on behalf of the recipients.

He said that Oyinwola expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for the opportunity to have served Nigeria in their various capacities.