RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Liberian President confers award on Nigerian Army officers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President George Weah of Liberia has conferred award of “Distinguished Service Order of the Republic of Liberia” on some Nigerian Army senior officers at the nation’s 65th Armed Forces Celebration.

Nigerian Army officers honoured with National Award by Liberian President, George Weah. [NAN]
Nigerian Army officers honoured with National Award by Liberian President, George Weah. [NAN]

The Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the award was in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Liberian Armed Forces.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu said that the Liberian President made the presentation during the 65th Armed Forces of Liberia Day Celebration held on Friday at the Barclay Training Centre, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

He quoted President Weah as saying that the Liberian Government gave the awards annually to individuals whose outstanding contribution had significantly impacted the growth and development of Liberia, its armed forces and humanity.

Nwachukwu said the awardees also got a letter of commendation from the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Amb. Godfrey Anichebe Odudigbo for making Nigeria proud.

He said the award was conferred on the senior officers, who were seconded to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at different times, as part of ECOWAS Advisory Training Team.

According to him, the awardees contributed immensely to the building and restructuring of the new AFL.

“The officers who benefitted from the awards are, Col. Aminu Usman Gumel, Col. Gbenga Oyinwola, Col. Emmanuel Chukwu, Col. Ismaila Sule and Lt.-Col. Abdulkadir Abubakar.

“Other awardees were drawn from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and USA,” he said.

The Army spokesperson said that Col. Gbenga Oyinwola received the awards and letters of commendation on behalf of the recipients.

He said that Oyinwola expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for the opportunity to have served Nigeria in their various capacities.

“He stated further that the award will motivate the recipients to be more productive in their service to the Nigerian army and the nation,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mba leaves role as Police spokesman, hands over to ex-Lagos PPRO

Mba leaves role as Police spokesman, hands over to ex-Lagos PPRO

NIN portal has been fully restored, NIMC informs Nigerians

NIN portal has been fully restored, NIMC informs Nigerians

Liberian President confers award on Nigerian Army officers

Liberian President confers award on Nigerian Army officers

Continuity in policy, success story of Buhari’s govt – BPSR D-G

Continuity in policy, success story of Buhari’s govt – BPSR D-G

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)