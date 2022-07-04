LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

She commended the governor on the on-going reconstruction of Ibeju-Lekki/Epe express road and the road modification project around Marina road.

Animashaun said the projects ,when completed by September 2022.would ease the movement of people and vehicles in the area

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu is the best gift that has happened to us in Lagos state.

“His achievements over the years are unprecedented and commendable.

“I use this medium to express our appreciation to him for his administrative efforts towards remodeling Lagos to a better state.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Epe Division, we say a very big thank you to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for supporting and remembering us in this part of Lagos State.”,she said .

The council boss appealed for more government presence in Epe Division and the delivery of more democratic dividends to the people of the area.

Animashaun urged Epe youths and residents to take ownership of the projects and put them to proper use.

“The better you use government projects carefully, the more the government will do additional community projects but If you do otherwise, It will reduce government presence in the community.