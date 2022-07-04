RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ms Surah Animashaun, Chairman, Epe Local Government of Lagos State ,on Monday lauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the delivery of projects in the area.

Sanwo-olu (Tribune)
Sanwo-olu (Tribune)

Animashaun ,in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Epe, said the projects were impacting lives and promoting the area’s prosperity.

Recommended articles

She commended the governor on the on-going reconstruction of Ibeju-Lekki/Epe express road and the road modification project around Marina road.

Animashaun said the projects ,when completed by September 2022.would ease the movement of people and vehicles in the area

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu is the best gift that has happened to us in Lagos state.

“His achievements over the years are unprecedented and commendable.

“I use this medium to express our appreciation to him for his administrative efforts towards remodeling Lagos to a better state.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Epe Division, we say a very big thank you to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for supporting and remembering us in this part of Lagos State.”,she said .

The council boss appealed for more government presence in Epe Division and the delivery of more democratic dividends to the people of the area.

Animashaun urged Epe youths and residents to take ownership of the projects and put them to proper use.

“The better you use government projects carefully, the more the government will do additional community projects but If you do otherwise, It will reduce government presence in the community.

“Therefore, use government projects decently, in order to get more government presence at the grassroots, ” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit