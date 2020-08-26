I‘ll like to congratulate you on the verbal assault you launched on a curious journalist. His curiosity did him dirty, thanks to your endless diatribe.

For the first time, we saw you in a viral video shooting at a close range with your mouth. You were spitting fire and nearly killed everyone you didn’t trust in that conference room.

In case you haven’t seen this on social media, some of your fans have been celebrating you for putting the journalist in his place.

Some even said you’re the real son of your father. They said the great Remi Fani-Kayode was also a no-nonsense man. They said you’re not a bastard and I agree.

In fact, Nigerians don’t know your fuse is so short. That’s the stuff of political legends, who are never shy to lose it. I believe the journalist’s colleagues will now understand how to approach fierce politicians like you.

Femi Fani-Kayode

You see, that journalist thought he knows some things about you. He perhaps thought that question would throw you off balance, but it was obvious he didn’t do his homework well. I wonder how he didn’t know you are short-tempered.

But come to think of it. ‘Who is bankrolling your tour’? What kind of question is that? Is that supposed to be a probing question or a rhetorical one?

How could anyone ask you, a veteran Nigerian politician and British-trained lawyer such an innocuous question without putting the political career you’ve been building since 1990 on the line?

How could the journalist not have known that as a lawyer, former Minister of Aviation, and spokesperson to the former President, you can never be bankrolled by anyone? Didn’t he know that those positions come with infinite riches?

Imagine a journalist not knowing you’re richer than some of the governors whose projects you’re showcasing to the world.

Yes, you currently don’t have a known political portfolio, but I wonder how the journalist didn’t realise your political CV and romance with anyone ready to pay for your lip service in a Nigerian political circle could make you rich like Dangote.

Did Mr journalist also think it is that easy to jump from one political party to another and still remain politically relevant to become an ‘Inspector-General’ of the South-south governors’ projects?

Many Nigerians, who do not even know how big you’ve become in the opposition party said you feigned anger to avoid the question, but I told them you’ve been in politics since 1990 and you understand the art of answering a question with a barrage of questions to find your way out of an embarrassing situation.

Now, everyone wants you to answer the question the journalist asked you but no one is asking the journalist to respond to the eight questions you asked him when your short fuse took over the conference. This life isn’t balanced!

Because of your tantrums, everyone now thinks FFK lacks decorum, FFK has no integrity, FFK is an anywhere-belle-face politician. But I have let them realise that these negative attributes won’t deter or change you because that’s the path you’ve chosen to follow to get to the top of the Nigerian political ladder.

If you look at it, it’s not about being shameless, rather, it’s about what works for you.

If you could brag about your affairs with Bianca Ojukwu; say things only Frank Gallagher could say and still get to be appointed as the spokesperson of the Nigerian president, what is an apology to a journalist that wanted to embarrass you?

Bianca Ojukwu and Femi-Fani Kayode

I know apology would be demanded, but I trust you.

Finally, your short fuse will be needed more in the public now. More journalists will want to test your patience by asking you questions to throw you off balance. Get ready for every one of them.

These journalists need to know that you’re not the kind of politician anybody can mess up with.

Again, congratulations on the verbal assault Mr Eyo Charles of the Daily Trust suffered as a result of your uncontrollable tantrums.