Let us remain calm – Sanwo-Olu appeals to Lagosians
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on the people of Lagos to remain calm and eschew violence.
Recommended articles
He, however, said that all was now calm.
According to him, there is no need for violence, which is not part of the state’s culture.
”I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.
”Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.
”I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.
”Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng