The President of the association, Dr Francis Faduyile, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the emigration of Nigerian trained doctors to developed and industrialised countries began in the 80s.

According to Faduyile, brain drain of doctors is a lingering pandemic in the country has pushed more doctors to move out of the country in search of better and conducive working environment.

He ascribed poor remuneration and inadequate health facilities, among other factors, as the major reasons for mass movement of medical doctors from the country.

The president noted that the trend was applicable to the pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Faduyile said that the brain drain was affecting the patient to doctor ratio and with other consequences.

“The WHO has said that for optimal healthcare to be achieved in the country, that we need one doctor to 600 patients.

“In this country, we have 40,000 doctors taking care of 200 million people.

“The most skilled individuals are living to contribute their expertise to the economy of another country, the country had continued to maintain poor doctor patient ratio."

He said the massive exodus of medical doctor’s calls for concern and concerted action to address the challenges prompting doctor’s movement.