He said this while defending the navy’s budget estimates before the Senate Committee on Navy.

Sen. George Sekibo is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy.

Ibas said, “We have in the last 20 years seen the strength of the navy to increase almost a hundred fold while on the other hand the infrastructure as well as the accommodation has not had any increase.

“This of course is also as a result of the limited land space the navy has had in the pass.

“But with the expansion of the navy to various parts of the nation, that means that we will also be requiring accommodation for officers and men.

“Presently, less than 25 per cent of personnel of the navy are accommodated in government quarters.

“This of course makes it very difficult for us to organise our personnel in the event of emergencies.

“With respect to capital appropriation, I think we have not been fair to the navy,” Ibas said.

He further said that the basic challenge the navy had was that of assembling an appropriate fleet to be able to counter all threats to backwaters.

The chief of naval staff said that basically the Nigerian Navy was making efforts in terms of its ability to carryout law enforcement of vessels that might have been found wanting.

The committee members later went into closed door meeting with the chief of naval staff and officials.