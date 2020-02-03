A non-profit organisation, Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiative, has dragged the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) before the Court of Appeal over its refusal to register it.

Executive Director of the initiative, Pamela Adie, had in 2018 sued the CAC for refusing to register the organisation.

She, however, lost the case.

Pamela Adie [Twitter]

In a Twitter post, Adie disclosed that she had filed a notice of appeal on the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court.

“Notice of appeal has been filed in the case of Pamela Adie V CAC. As some of you may be aware, I applied to register a non-profit called Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiative but was denied by the Nigerian government agency, CAC, because it said ‘lesbian’ was offensive," she tweeted.

Recall that Nigeria had passed the anti same sex bill which stipulates a penalty of 14-years imprisonment for anyone or group involved in same sex relationships including lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queer people.