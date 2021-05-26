RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zinox Computers boss Leo Ekeh describes Imo Gov Uzodinma as a humble man

The Imo Governor is meeting representatives of local governments across the state.

Leo Stan Ekeh is Chairman of Zinox Computers (Imo State Govt)
Chairman of Zinox Computers, Leo Stan Ekeh, has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the work he's doing, while describing him as a humble, down-to-earth man.

Ekeh offered the remarks when the governor played host to Mbaitoli local government stakeholders at Government House, Owerri on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The stakeholders were led by Imo APC Chairman Chief Macon Nlemigbo.

“I need to appeal to politicians. You need to help the governor. Any society that does not have respect for elders is not a progressive society, no matter who you are. The governor is a humble person. Onwa Oyoko has a good heart," Ekeh stated.

Mbaitoli local government stakeholders meet Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 (Imo State Govt)
Ekeh also hailed Uzodinma's "proactive style of governance" and called for peace in Imo, amid a wave of attacks targeting correctional, INEC and police facilities in the southeast region of Nigeria in recent times.

During the meeting, Hon. Uche Nwuli moved a motion that the governor should be adopted as a son of Mbaitoli, a motion that was immediately adopted by attendees.

Gov Uzodinma is consulting with all local government stakeholders in Imo state as a way of deepening governance, feeling the pulse of the people and keeping in touch with the grassroots, his aides say.

Uzodinma has promised to fast track the execution of developmental projects in Mbaitoli.

A former senator, Uzodinma, 62, assumed office as Imo Governor in 2020 after Emeka Ihedioha's election was voided by the Supreme Court.

