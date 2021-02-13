Occupylekkitollgate protesters arrested at the toll gate on Saturday, February 13, 2021, are to be charged to court before the end of the day.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) confirmed this following the arrest of the protesters.

According to The Cable, the lawyer said Lagos state attorney-general has informed him that the protesters will appear before a mobile court in Yaba, Lagos.

He said the arrested protesters are being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, adding that he had sent two lawyers to represent the protesters.

Earlier on Saturday, police operatives arrested popular comedian, Debo Adebayo better known as Mr Macaroni at Lekki tollgate and over 30 other protesters for expressing their dissatisfaction against the reopening of the tollgate.

The Lagos Judicial panel investigating the alleged killing of protesters by soldiers at the tollgate in October 2020, had on Saturday, February 6, 2021, okayed the reopening of the tollgate.

But some youths under the aegis of #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaign disagreed with the panel’s decision, arguing that the tollgate should not be reopened for commercial operation when justice has not been served to victims of the October 20 shooting at the tollgate.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the release of the protesters.

The civil society organisation vows to take legal steps if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.